Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.31% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

