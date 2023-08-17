Banco Santander S.A. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

