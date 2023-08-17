Banco Santander S.A. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

