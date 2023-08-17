Banco Santander S.A. Has $578,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $272.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.