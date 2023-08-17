Banco Santander S.A. Has $600,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

