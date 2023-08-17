Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

