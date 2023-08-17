Banco Santander S.A. Invests $520,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

MOS stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.