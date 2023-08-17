Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.