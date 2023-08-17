Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $429.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.