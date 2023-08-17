Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 173.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 125,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

