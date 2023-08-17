Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.5 %

RNG opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,299 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

