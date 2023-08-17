Banco Santander S.A. Sells 295 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

