Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,702 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

