Banco Santander S.A. Takes $392,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.97 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

