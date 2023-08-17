Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.