Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in LPL Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

