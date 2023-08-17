Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $113.63 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $113,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

