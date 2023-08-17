Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $104,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

