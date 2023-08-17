Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.04

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$63.04 and last traded at C$63.11, with a volume of 1582503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.54.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6177515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.