Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.