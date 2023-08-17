Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.44%.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
