Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 487,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

