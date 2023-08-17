Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMWYY shares. Citigroup downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $36.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

