Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1371000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

