BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

