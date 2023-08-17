BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect BIT Mining to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.31% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

BIT Mining stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Earnings History for BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.