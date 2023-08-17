BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect BIT Mining to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.31% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter.
BIT Mining Stock Up 1.0 %
BIT Mining stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
