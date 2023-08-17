Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Trading Down 0.6 %

BWEN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadwind

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.