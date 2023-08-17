Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $366.08

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in BP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

