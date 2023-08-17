Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $366.08

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP
BP Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BP opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $41.38.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.