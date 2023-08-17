Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 131.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

