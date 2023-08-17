Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $38.50

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $15.38 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

