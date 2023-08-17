Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $16.61

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $99,689.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $99,689.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 520,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $130,433.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,155.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,283 shares of company stock worth $3,185,427. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

