Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $86.00

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of GWRE opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

