Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $67.22

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of ITRI opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

