Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Price Target at $234.85

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.85.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,108,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $182.56 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.47.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.