Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $95.94

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.00 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

