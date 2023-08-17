Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$135.71

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.71.
RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.42 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.09. The company has a market cap of C$171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9636194 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
