Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGY. Cormark lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$52.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$52.05 and a 1 year high of C$68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.