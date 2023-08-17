Brokers Issue Forecasts for Duolingo, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $768,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,129.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $768,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,129.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,470,598 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

