Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,145.00

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.52) and last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.52), with a volume of 11948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,172.50 ($14.87).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,205.42.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

In other news, insider Jane Routledge bought 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($15.13) per share, with a total value of £7,670.99 ($9,731.05). 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.