Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.79

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 6208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.00 million during the quarter. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Buhler Industries Company Profile

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

