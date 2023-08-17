California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,487 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Cognex worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Cognex Trading Down 0.4 %

CGNX opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

