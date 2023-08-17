Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) COO Robert Camerlinck Sells 30,646 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) COO Robert Camerlinck sold 30,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $23,597.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,958,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cano Health Stock Down 4.1 %

CANO stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

