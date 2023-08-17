Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) COO Robert Camerlinck Sells 30,646 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) COO Robert Camerlinck sold 30,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $23,597.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,958,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CANO stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
