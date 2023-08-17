Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

About Capricorn Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Further Reading

