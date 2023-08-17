Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centessa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 3,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 173,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $627.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

