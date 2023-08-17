Charles Woodburn Buys 15 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £152.85 ($193.90).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 16 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.13) per share, for a total transaction of £152.96 ($194.04).

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 945.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 947.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.15). The company has a market cap of £30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.26).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

