Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $109.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

