Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $109.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.92.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.
