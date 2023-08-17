Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.
CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
