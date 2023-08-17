Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $678.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

