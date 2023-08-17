Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $38,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $490.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

