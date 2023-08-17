CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI&T stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded CI&T from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company's stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

