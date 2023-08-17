CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
