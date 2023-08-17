CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $81,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CME stock opened at $206.00 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

